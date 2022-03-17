AP Governor Harichandan calls Rythu Bharosa Kendras a role model for other states.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan praised the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) for providing single-window services to farmers, calling them a model for other states. Poonam Malakondaiah, Special Chief Secretary of Agriculture, met with Governor Harichandan on Thursday and submitted a report on the Rythu Bharosa Kendras’ establishment and services to farmers. Farmers can get certified pesticides, fertilisers, and animal feed through the RBKs.

Governor Harichandan said he will soon visit one of the Kendras and suggested that the RBKs should also explain the benefits of organic farming to the farmers and encourage them to do so. RBKs are digital kiosks that help farmers to check market prices in real time and place orders. RBKs also sells government-tested, packed, and graded products.