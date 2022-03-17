Come! Booze o’clock with these places serving the best alcoholic coffee

The magic combination of coffee and alcohol can never go wrong. Adding taste and kick to coffee alcohol beverages makes them more than just a morning pick-me-up. You have to try these 7 alcoholic coffees in Delhi NCR restaurants and cafes!

Music and Mountains:

It is one of the most beautiful cafes in the city, with its warm and cozy vibes and lush greenery. They offer a range of spiked milkshakes, but their traditional Irish coffee stands out. A delicious beverage, this concoction has the right amount of boozy and caffeine.

The Café Tesu:

A place known for its exquisite brunch and aesthetics is also known for its exotic coffee options. With options ranging from Madagascar Vanilla to Ivory Coast Mocha Coffee, there is always a good cup of brew to choose from. You can also find the perfect alcoholic coffee in Delhi if you’re looking for an extra kick. They serve an aged coffee infused with hints of rum. Whiskey Barrel Coffee is a full-bodied coffee that’s been infused with whiskey.

Blooms, Eros Hotel:

The coffee shop is open 24 hours a day. Any time during the day, you can head over to Blooms for your favorite alcoholic coffee. If you’re feeling adventurous, try their Dark Continental, an Americano infused with Baileys, or their other signature drink, Obsession, a milky coffee with a hint of Jack Daniel’s. The place not only serves coffee, but also boozy teas.

Coast Cafe at OGAAN:

A visit to Coast Cafe at OGAAN is a great way to try some Kerala specialties, such as Kerala fish curries, prawn curries, and mutton sukka and appams. It is more than just-food. They offer their Espresso Martini to the people in town who enjoy their coffee boozy. If you need a kickstart to your day, this drink with vodka, coffee, and chocolate sauce will do the trick.

The Joint Cafe:

This is a popular spot in Gurgaon, famous for its great food, including salads, burgers, sandwiches, and pastas. If you’re a fan of boozy coffees, you have to try their Irish Coffee. To make this coffee, they use aged whiskey and top it off with double cream, staying true to its roots and recipe.

Olly:

Oliver of the Olive’s All Day Cafe and Bar does not need any introduction to the food lovers of the city. Did you know that their Irish Coffee is considered one of the best in Delhi? Jameson, Baileys, and whipped cream on top make this one of the best cocktails you can have!

Perch Wine and Coffee Bar:

You cannot go wrong when you make Perch Wine and Coffee Bar your destination for breakfast, brunch, or one of the best boozy coffees in town! The Sangria Coffee is a must-have! Using red wine, in-house brewed coffee, and a couple of juices, this is a heart-healthy potion.