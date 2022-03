Raipur: Nine men were arrested by Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday, for allegedly smuggling Ganja interstate. Surguja Police informed that they have recovered around 70 kgs of Ganja, valued at Rs 70 lakh in the international market from their possession.

Immediate action has been taken against the accused, under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police official said.