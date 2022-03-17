General ticket holders to be permitted to travel by Intercity trains on Pune – Mumbai route

General ticket holders will be able to board a few coaches on four Pune-Mumbai intercity trains from March 22. Unreserved ticket holders in the Deccan Queen, CSMT-Pune Intercity Express, Indrayani Express, and Singagad Express would have access to three coaches each, according to a recent Central Railway (CR) directive.

Passengers with unreserved tickets will be allowed in four compartments on the Deccan Express and six coaches on the Sinhagad Express. Only those who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to travel on unreserved tickets.

‘Tickets would be given to only those with full vaccination certificates and/or with universal travel passes. These are regulations of the state government and we cannot change them,’ a CR official stated, according to The Times of India (TOI).