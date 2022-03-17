IFFK: Online seat reservation for movies to commence on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram: The Online seat reservation for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will commence on Friday. The delegates can reserve seats for the movies through the official website of IFFK, www.iffk.in or using the IFFK app, which can be downloaded from the play store.

The movies should be reserved before 24 hours. The reservation will be permitted from 8 am until the seats are filled. The seats can be reserved using the delegate’s Registration number and the password along with the code of the Movie. The reservation facility is available for all the theatres, except Nishagandhi open theatre.