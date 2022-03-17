India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 180.80 crore

New Delhi: More than 180.80 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 19.64 lakh doses were administered yesterday. The recovery rate is currently at 98.72% in the country.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Meanwhile, the vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 year started from March 16. Corbevax vaccine would be used for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years. Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available.