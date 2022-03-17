Kerala Congress MP Hibi Eden calls SFI a terrorist organization, seeks ban on SFI

Following the recent conflict between the Students Federation of India (SFI) of the CPI (M) and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) of the Congress, Congress MP Hibi Eden demanded in the Lok Sabha that SFI be banned in the state since it is a terrorist organisation.

The demand was made during Zero Hour, and the MP went on to explain why this was necessary. He detailed the beating of a KSU woman leader by SFI activists at the Government Law College in Thiruvananthapuram, which was captured on video.

On Tuesday, March 15, a fight broke out between KSU and the SFI at the government law college in Thiruvananthapuram. The fight ended when the KSU woman leader was injured along with three others. The fight erupted when the KSU members were celebrating their victory in the college election. The attack occurred shortly after the election victory celebrations, according to reports, with KSU members stating that SFI members were angered by the celebrations.