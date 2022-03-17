Launch anti-corruption helpline; record video and send it to me says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

On March 23, the Punjab government will launch a helpline for citizens to report corruption-related issues. Bhagwant Mann announced his position as the seventeenth Chief Minister of Punjab on Twitter a day after taking the oath.

‘We will launch an anti-corruption helpline number on the day of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom. This is my personal WhatsApp number’ CM Bhagwant Mann wrote the post. He said, ‘Record an audio/video clip of anyone demanding a bribe from you and send it to me. Those found guilty will face serious consequences. Corruption will no longer be tolerated in Punjab.’

Bhagwant Mann, who was sworn in as an MLA from Dhuri in the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will usher in a new era in Punjab for which the people have voted. ‘Our government would be known as Punjab’s most honest government,’ he added.