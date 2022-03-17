More than 6.63 crore Income Tax Returns filed so far

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department revealed that more than 6.63 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) were filed on the new e-filing portal on 2021-22 assessment year. March 16 was the last date to file ITRs by companies and other taxpayers who were required to file Tax Audit Report.

As on 15th March, more than 5.43 lakh ITRs were filed compared to 4.77 lakh last year on the due date and over 13.84 lakh ITRs were filed in the last 5 days.

Also Read: Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rises in February

Out of the 6.63 crore ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22, 46% are ITR-1, 9% are ITR-2, 15% are ITR-3, 26% are ITR-4, 2% are ITR-5, ITR-6 and ITR-7. This reflects an increase of over 16.7 lakh ITRs over total filing of ITRs for Assessment Year 2020-21 till 15th March 2021.

IT department updated that all tax payers who have filed their returns for 2020-21 financial year can view the details on Tax Information Network service of the Income Tax Department. Tax payers must enter their ‘PAN’ and ‘Assessment Year’ at the www.tin-nsdl.com, to view details. ‘Refund paid’ status is also being reflected in the ‘Tax Credit Statements’ in Form 26AS.