‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’: Chunky Panday to play role of Muhammad Ghori

New Delhi: An intriguing poster of the Gujarati period drama ‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ haqs been unveiled by the makers of the film, which introduces the antagonist, Muhammad Ghori, essayed by Chunky Panday. The versatile actor is set to make his Gujarati cinema debut with the film, which stars Khushi Shah as Nayika Devi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

‘Nayika Devi: The Warrior Queen’ is Gujarati cinema’s first historic drama film, released by A Tree Entertainment. The film, directed by Nitin G and produced by Umesh Sharma, is set to release on May 6, 2022. In the poster, Chunky Pandey looks merciless, surrounded by arrows, with a sword in his hand and rage on his face. The actor seeped into the skin of the character with his kohled eyes, long grey tresses and dark ensemble.

Speaking about the poster, producer Umesh Sharma, said, ‘I’m truly delighted by the response we have received towards the movie till now. Chunky Panday is the best thing that could have happened to this film. He perfectly exemplifies the character and we cannot wait for people to uncover his jinx on-screen as Muhammad Ghori’. ‘This character belongs to Chunky Panday and he has efficiently carried the personality of Muhammad Ghori throughout the film, doing total justice to the character. We hope that people too feel the same way’, director Nitin G said about Chunky’s character.