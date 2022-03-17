‘Notification on movements of non-transport vehicles registered abroad’: Read on…

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification to formalize the movement of non-transport vehicles (personal vehicles) registered outside India when entering or plying in Indian territory.

An official note states that the following documents must be in the vehicle(s) operating under the Inter-Country Non-Transport Vehicle Rules during the entire stay in the country: a valid registration certificate, a valid driving license or international driving permit, whichever is applicable; a valid insurance policy and valid pollution under control certificate (if applicable in the origin country).

The original documents should be accompanied by an authorized English translation, authenticated by the issuing authority if the documents are in a language other than English. Any vehicle registered in a country other than India may not be used for the transportation of local passengers and goods within India. Furthermore, they must comply with the rules and regulations outlined in Section 118 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 of India.