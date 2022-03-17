DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Odisha: Fire breaks out at a Junagarh shopping mall in Kalahandi

Mar 17, 2022, 08:10 am IST

 

Kalahandi: A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in Junagarh in the Kalahandi district of Odisha on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident.

 

A thick blanket of smoke could be seen surrounding the mall after the fire broke out at around 9 pm on Wednesday. Four fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze.

Also read: 7.4 magnitude powerful earthquake strikes Japan; 2 killed, dozens injured

The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained, however, prima facie, the cause is assumed to be short circuit. The fire incident at the showroom raised many questions over the police administration and its efforts to check fire safety lapse

Tags
shortlink
Mar 17, 2022, 08:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button