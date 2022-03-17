Owaisi raises concerns with Union government over China’s Ladakh claim

Asaduddin Owaisi, a Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, has slammed the Union government, questioning why China claims that the Ladakh issue has been resolved. Asaduddin Owaisi, expressed on Twitter that ‘China is claiming that everything is already resolved with India in Hot Springs in Ladakh. Will the Government please confirm whether this is true? If that is so, what were the last two rounds of border talks about?’ he made a reference to a news report in a tweet.

He said he has repeatedly raised concerns about the situation on the Ladakh border, ‘where Indian soldiers are being denied access to territories they patrolled earlier.’ He went on to say that the government has so far refused to tell the truth. Even in Parliament, they use silence and misdirection, according to Owaisi.

He alleged that, ‘The attitude and approach of the government on sensitive issues of national security, including our territorial integrity, is unacceptable.’ ‘A proper debate is needed in the Parliament about the Ladakh border crisis and on our strategy to deal with China’ he added.