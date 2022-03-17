People go bananas over ‘mango-shaped eggs’ ahead of Ugadi!

The state of Andhra Pradesh is noted for its skepticism of strange incidents, only getting shocked when we feel them or see them for ourselves. The ‘Brahmam Garu’ famous for his ‘Kaala-Gnana’ that reports a wide variety of strange incidents and we too get shocked when we see them for ourselves.

Ugadi, the Telugu festival of mangoes in the summer, marks the beginning of a new year for the people. People are used to seeing eggs in white or brown colour, as well as different shapes such as oval, round, small, and large. However, an egg found in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh state closely resembles a beloved fruit.

The owner of a grocery store in Pithapuram in the district was surprised to see an egg-shaped like a mango on Madhapuram Street. Exactly. In order to make sure he wasn’t dreaming, he decided to compare an egg to a mango. Sathi Babu realized later that the egg in the mango shape was, in fact, an egg. It was just shaped like the fruit, after all. On hearing the story, people flocked to his kirana shop only to be shocked. The grocery store owner was confused as to whether it was an egg or a mango.

People thought that the egg-laying hen might be a sign that the people were anticipating the Ugadi festival, during which mangoes are consumed. The egg laid perhaps reminds people of the famous Ugadi Festival is the beginning of Telugu New Year. People celebrate the festival of Ugadi by indulging in tasty foods and also by drinking ‘Pachhada,’ a mixture of six tastes including sweet, hot, vinegar, bitter, and so on.