Rajnath Singh inaugurates DRDO’s new facility, which was built in 45 days.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka’s capital city, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a seven-storey building constructed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a record 45 days. The event was also attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy.

The building will serve as a research and development facility for Bengaluru’s indigenous development of the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). ‘The DRDO has completed the construction of a multi-storey infrastructure for flight control system at ADE Bengaluru with hybrid technology consisting of conventional, pre-engineered and precast methodology in record 45 days,’ DRDO officials were cited as saying by PTI.

According to DRDO officials, the building will be used for the Aeronautical Development Establishment Bengaluru’s development of Avionics for Fighter Aircraft Flight Control System for AMCA. They said, the Defence Minister will be given a presentation on the project within the building itself. ‘I shall be visiting Bengaluru today. Looking forward to attend the inauguration of the FCS Complex at Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) (sic),’ the Defence Minister tweeted.