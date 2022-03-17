DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rises in February

Mar 17, 2022, 09:32 pm IST

New Delhi: As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Labour, the retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers surged  to 5.59% and 5.94% respectively in February.  The point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index for agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (consumer price index for rural labourers) was  at 5.49% and 5.74% in January 2022.

As per the ministry, the rise in the price of certain food items is the main cause of the rise in inflation.  The  food inflation is  at 4.48% and 4.45% in February 2022. The All-India CPI-AL for February 2022 remained unchanged  at 1,095 points while CPI-RL increased by 1 point to 1,106 points.

A separate economic data released earlier by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, revealed that the retail inflation in the country surged to  eight-month high of 6.07%  in February and the wholesale price-based inflation surged to  13.11% in February. Wholesale Price Index (WPI)  is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. The retail inflation is another price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay  in the retail market.

