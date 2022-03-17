This is why the BJP hasn’t been able to form governments in 4 states: Read on…

The BJP has won massively in four out of five states that have just undergone Assembly elections. Punjab’s newly elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already taken the oath of office, but Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur have yet to form their governments.

Despite the names of the Chief Ministers being finalized in three states out of four, the BJP has postponed the swearing-in ceremonies. There is an important reason behind this. Actually, March 17 is the Hindu festival of Holashtak, which is considered unlucky in Indian customs and traditions.

Following Holashtak, it is expected that the party will form the government in all four states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. In the UP, Yogi Adityanath will become chief minister, while Pramod Sawant will be in Goa, and N Biren Singh will be the chief minister in Manipur. In such a scenario, the swearing-in of the BJP government will begin in all four states as soon as Holashtak is over.

Holashtak – what is it?

It is not considered auspicious to perform any work during Holashtak. A period of eight days is observed before the festival of Holi every year. Ceremonies such as naming children, grah pravesh (house warming), marriage, and bhoomi pujan are avoided. In addition, people avoid buying new vehicles, land and homes during the Holashtak period. Shubh Muhurta begins after Holika Dahan. It also marks the beginning of the festival of colours.

Why is there a delay?

Holi ends on March 19 in Gorakhpur, the assembly constituency of CM Yogi Adityanath. While Holi is celebrated in most places for a few days, Goa celebrates it for a few weeks. A five-day Yosang festival takes place in conjunction with the Holi festival in Manipur. It culminates on the anniversary of the birth of the saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.