Vadodara businessman presents a land on moon to his fiancee.

The moon’s beauty has been a central theme among lovers around the world for ages. People promise to bring moons and stars to their partner’s happiness even now. This, however, turned out to be more than just kind words for Hemali Patel of Vadodra, when her fiance, Mayur Patel, a 25-year-old businessman, brought an acre of land on the moon in her name.

Hemali, who works as an engineer, engaged to Mayur on February 27, this year, after a two-and-a-half-year relationship. Hemali’s joy knew no boundaries when Mayur surprised her with the ownership document of the land that he had brought to the moon in her name, which she had expected her would-be husband to present her a diamond ring or a gold necklace.

Despite being given a written document stating Hemali as the owner of the heavenly body’s share, the couple can only treat their ownership as a digital property. The ‘Outer Space Treaty of 1967’ prohibits any individual or group from claiming ownership of any celestial body, citing it as a common heritage of mankind. Nevertheless, the woman appeared joyful and elated, deeply touched by her would-be husband’s gesture.