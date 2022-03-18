30 lakh fake links of The Kashmir Files going around ! Police alert on the fake downloads ;

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is doing exceptionally well at the box office! After six days, it grossed Rs 80 crore. On top of this, a purported free download link of the film is circulating on WhatsApp. Noida Police has now issued a warning against clicking suspicious links posted on social media and WhatsApp from unknown people, due to possible attempts at cyber fraud. Kashmir Files, which was released on March 11, details the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990.

KASHMIR FILES FOR FREE – FAKE LINKS

According to PTI reports, such links are sent under the pretext of making online payments or sharing links for free access to a popular movie or video. Users’ mobile phones are hacked, and their bank accounts linked to their mobile numbers are emptied. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh told PTI, ‘We are not aware of any specific cases yet in which the movie’s name has been used, but there have been inputs that conmen use this method to hack into people’s phones or to defraud them’.

On WhatsApp, he added, there have been instances when users lost their savings after clicking on links shared with them. The additional DCP mentioned that there may be situations where a person’s phone has been hacked from a remote location, but they become alarmed only when their bank accounts are emptied.

He added, ‘Recently, three individuals from one police station filed similar complaints of cyber fraud, resulting in a combined loss of Rs 30 lakh. Cybercrime has become an epidemic, and people should be knowledgeable about it. Unknown individuals should not share links with people on social media platforms like WhatsApp. In the case of friends or acquaintances sharing files or videos, it would be best to ask if they have viewed or seen the file before opening it’. Cyberhelpline 1930 (formerly 155260) can be used immediately in case of any online fraud.

‘THE KASHMIR FILES’

Kashmir Files is the true story of the brutal suffering endured by Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency in 1990. The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community is a true story based on video interviews of the first-generation victims. It is a heart-wrenching narrative about the pain, suffering, struggles, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits, and it raises eye-opening questions about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.