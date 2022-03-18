Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartfelt remembrance post for father on his death anniversary

Mumbai: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan penned a heart-touching post on Friday, in remembrance of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, on the occasion of his fifth death anniversary.

‘LOVE YOU ETERNALLY DEAREST DARLING DADDYYY-AJJAA. Our Guardian-Angel forever and beyond… Thank youuu and Love You’, she penned the caption. She shared a photo of her daughter Aaradhya giving a cheek kiss to her grandfather.

Aishwarya’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer. Aishwarya was very close to her father and never forgets to post his pictures on his birth and death anniversaries.