boAt launches its first ‘Made In India’ smartwatch

The first smartwatch produced in India has been released by boAt. The boAt Wave Pro 47 is the latest addition to the company’s smartwatch lineup. Fast charging, 24×7 health monitoring sensors, and other features are included in the boAt Wave Pro 47. The watch includes live cricket scores and much more.

In the inexpensive category, boAt is one of the most popular wearables brands. Previously, boAt’s products were limited to music, but the business now offers a wide selection of smartwatches. The boAt Storm, boAt extend, and boAt Vertex are among the most popular boAt smartwatches. The boAt Wave Pro 47 has a square-shaped watchcase and a large display.

It is available for Rs 3199 in the colours Active Black, Deep Blue and Pink. The watch is presently available for purchase on the official website. In the near future, it will also be available on Amazon. A one-year guarantee is included with the boAt Wave Pro 47.

The smartwatch has a 1.69-inch high-definition display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. It has sensors such as a 24-hour heart rate monitor, temperature monitor, and SPO2 monitor that keeps track of your blood oxygen level and a sleep tracker.

Apart from the health tracker, there is also a separate Daily Activity Tracker with sports modes such as Walking, Treadmill, Running, Indoor Cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football and so on. The watch may be used in conjunction with the boAt Crest app to track your fitness activity which will provide statistics from your actions on a weekly, monthly and annual basis.