A landslide occurred at a construction site in Kalamassery on Sunday, killing 4 labourers who were working on the site.

The accident occurred at the Medical college, Electronic City, Kalamasseri in the evening.

Faijul, Kudoos, Noujesh, Nooramin were working on site during the accident. 25 people were working at the site at the time of the accident.

Seven workers were trapped under the soil. Three people were rescued and hospitalised.