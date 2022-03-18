Dhanush and ex-wife Aishwaryaa’s Twitter exchange leaves fans surprised months after announcing split

Actor Dhanush caused a stir on social media after congratulating his ex-wife and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on her new music video ‘Payani’. Dhanush, who has been avoiding social media since announcing his divorce with his wife in January this year, took to his Twitter handle to wish her.

The music video of Aishwarya Rajinikanth was released on Thursday in four languages Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Dhanush tweeted the video’s Tamil URL and added, ‘Congrats my friend, @ash_r_dhanush, on your music video. God bless’. Responding to the tweet, Aishwaryaa added, ‘Thank you Dhanush… Godspeed!’

This was the duo’s first social media engagement since announcing their divorce in early January. Dhanush, on the other hand, shattered his fans’ hearts when he described Aishwarya as his ‘friend’ in the tweet.

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their split on social media on January 17. Their followers were taken aback by the revelation since they had not suspected any problems in their marriage.