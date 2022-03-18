India Meteorological Department issues yellow alert

Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave condition in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The national weather forecasting agency issued a yellow alert in 9 districts in Madhya Pradesh for next two days. The heat wave condition is likely to prevail at few places in Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shajapur, Khargone, Dhar, Khandwa, Damoh, Chhattarpur and Rajgarh districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the weather agency also predicted heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar islands for next few days. The agency said that a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Seas and east Equatorial Indian Ocean and it will likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Asani.

Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal from March 19 to 21.