‘One Product, One Station’: Railway Station to fulfill Centre’s ambitious goals

On Friday, the Railway Board announced that Visakhapatnam would implement the Centre’s ‘One Station, One Product’ concept soon. During the last Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the introduction of the ‘One Station, One Product’ concept in order to assist local businesses and supply chains. As part of the concept, each station will serve as a showcase destination and active promotional hub for local products, based on the hugely popular ‘One District, One Product’ scheme.

The East Coast Railway will implement the pilot program in Vishakapatnam for 15 days as the first station in the network to do so. It is planned to become a showcase for the famous Etikoppaka lacquerware toy manufacturing village nearby, which manufactures toys and handicrafts.

Anup Kumar Sethupathi, Waltair’s Divisional Manager in Visakhapatnam, told ANI that the city would be a magnet for new sales. Sethupathi said the station would serve as a marketing channel and allocate a stall to local products unique to that area. Initial pilot testing of the concept should take place at one station in each zone, initially on a 15-day basis.

In the East Coast Railway zone, Visakhapatnam has been chosen as the first station to implement the concept, he said. The authorities will erect temporary kiosks at the station to display and sell handicraft products, said a divisional official. The kiosks will be placed in easily accessible areas. Local self-help groups, NGOs, and cooperative societies dealing with the products will identify the craftspeople.

The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager has been asked to receive applications from interested parties. Also, officials invited wood craftspeople from Visakhapatnam and the surrounding areas to take the advantage of this opportunity to market their products. In addition, the Railway Board has also selected Tirupati, under the South Central Railway, for showcasing local Kalamkari textiles/art and woodcraft products.