Pic shows tumbler removed from woman’s bladder; was used for ‘sexual purpose’

A 45-year-old woman went to the hospital with a minor urinary tract infection (UTI), but it turns out that she had a tumbler in her bladder. The woman, from Tunisia, had been complaining about continually wanting to go to the bathroom, so a scan was performed on her at the hospital.

According to the scan results, she had an 8 cm-wide bladder stone inside her. Further tests revealed that her urine showed a red blood cell range of 23-25, although a typical individual would only have four or less.

The tumbler was removed by open surgery and she was discharged after two days. The woman is now believed to be completely recovered.

Doctors in Tunisia who handled the bizarre case believe it was inserted during a sexual assault, although they have not provided any evidence from the patient to back up their claim.