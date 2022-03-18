Police busts Lashkar-e-Taiba terror module, arrests six

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a terror module affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces arrested six terrorist associates.

The arrested were identified as Rouf Ahmad Lone Amjid, resident of Lelhar Kakapora, Aqib Maqbool Bhat, resident of Alochibagh Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar, resident of Larve Kakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir, resident of Parigam Pulwama, Rameez Raja, resident of Parigam Pulwama and Sajad Ahmad Dar, resident of Larve Kakapora. They were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring finance to terrorists.

Also Read; Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Malayali wins 300,000 UAE dirhams

A case under relevant sections has been registered and investigation has been initiated.