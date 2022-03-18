Priyanka Chopra sells her Rolls Royce worth Rs 4.5 crore: Reports

Priyanka Chopra is well-known for her lavish lifestyle in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The desi girl, among other things, is also a vehicle enthusiast . However, according to recent reports, she has sold one of her favourite cars to a Bangalore-based businessman.

Many of Priyanka’s followers were perplexed by her choice to sell her ultra-luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost. One couldn’t take the gaze away from the actress as she stepped out of her Rolls Royce Ghost. She also had the automobile upgraded with luxurious features and high-tech devices to make it even more stunning.

While no one knows how much Priyanka Chopra paid for the accoutrements on this luxurious vehicle, she opted to sell it because it had been lying in her garage for a long time. Priyanka moved to the United States after her marriage and to pursue her business with profession.

The Rolls Royce Ghost costs Rs 4.5 crore on the market. Priyanka Chopra is the first Bollywood star to acquire the vehicle. A Twin Turbo 6.6 litre V12 engine powers this car and it accelerates to a high speed of 100 km/h in under 4.7 seconds.