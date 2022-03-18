Sandeepa Dhar shares pic of old home after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’, says ‘family escaped in truck’

Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to escape their motherland, leaving behind all they owned in the 1990s. The Kashmir Files, a hard-hitting film about the predicament of Kashmiri Pandits is getting a lot of attention for its heart-wrenching subject.

After watching the film, Sandeepa Dhar took to her Instagram handle to share a lengthy note on how her family had to flee their motherland while being hidden in the back of a truck. The note read, ‘The day they announced that Kashmiri Pandits should leave their women behind and leave Kashmir, my family decided to flee their homeland, hidden in the back of a truck, with my young cousin sister hidden under the seat behind my father’s feet for safety, quietly in the middle of the night!’

She went on to say how the movie brought up unpleasant emotions for her. ‘As I watched the same disturbing scene in Kashmir Files it shook my core as this is literally my own story! My grandmother died, waiting to return to her home, her land, her ‘Panun kashir’ (my Kashmir). This film has been like a punch in the gut for me. It’s been much worse for my parents. My family is experiencing PTSD from having to relive it. This is the most important story that took too long to be told. And remember, this is yet, only a film, there is still no justice for us’, Sandeepa added.

The actress ended her penned note by praising the filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for bringing the truth to light and also praising Anupam Kher for his work in the film. The Kashmir Files was premiered in theatres on March 11 and received positive reviews from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, and others feature in the film.