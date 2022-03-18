Sanjay Dutt meets former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in Dubai; pic goes viral

Relations between India and Pakistan worsened following the Uri assault in 2016. Hence, Pakistani artists have been barred from performing In India. Even now, tensions between the two countries exist. In such a situation, a photo of Sanjay Dutt with Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf is becoming popular on social media.

According to reports, they met in Dubai but more information about the encounter is yet to be known. Many people believe Sanjay Dutt and Musharraf met in the gym and others said they met by chance.

In the picture, Pervez Musharraf (who currently resides in Dubai) is seen in a wheelchair, while Sanjay Dutt is conversing with someone. Many individuals also have expressed concern over Pervez Musharraf’s health after seeing the picture. He was the Pakistan army chief during the 1999 Kargil War with India.

On the work front, Sanjay recently finished a Rajasthan shoot for his film Ghudchadi and will next be seen in Prashanth Neel’s K.G.F. Chapter 2. He has flicks like Prithviraj and Samshera in the works for release this year.