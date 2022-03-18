Sonali Bendre recreates old pics from sets of 1998 film ‘Duplicate’ with Geeta Kapur

Sonali Bendre recently shared a pair of flashback images with choreographer Geeta Kapur from their time working on the Shah Rukh Khan film Duplicate in the mid-90s. The actress also uploaded photos of herself and Geeta on the set of a reality show, replicating those old photos.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonali wrote, ‘Circa 1996! So many memories come flooding back with these photos. This is me, rehearsing with Geeta Kapur for ‘Tum Nahin Jana’ from #Duplicate. Missed you @farahkhankunder #DIDLilMasters’.

Geeta is seen choreographing Sonali for the 1998 film Duplicate in the first and third photographs, both from 1996. Following that, the actor and choreographer were seen replicating such images on the sets of Dance India Dance Little Masters Season 5.

Reacting to the post, Actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, ‘Fabulous then. Fabulous now’. Filmmaker Farah Khan added, ‘Awwww so good to see you both together. Wish I was there’.

Apart from Sonali, Shah Rukh Khan had a double role in Duplicate, which also starred Juhi Chawla. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Yash Johar.

Sonali made her Bollywood debut with the 1994 film Aag. She further appeared in films such as Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), among others.