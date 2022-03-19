53 out of 163 birds and animals die in the Kevadia jungle .. news ;

During the ongoing assembly session, the Gujarat government stated that 53 out of 163 animals and birds brought from other states and foreign countries died within the most famous Kevadia forest safari at the Statue of Unity.

It is one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and the Gujarat government’s most ambitious projects. The information was presented in response to a question from Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar of the Danilimda constituency in the ongoing session of the legislative assembly.

The reply given by the government of Gujarat stated, 53 of the 163 animals and birds brought from foreign countries and various Indian states died. 22 of the birds and animals were exotic. MLA Shailesh Parmar also inquired about the entire expenditure and earnings to date. According to official data, around Rs 5.47 crores was spent on bringing animals and birds from other nations and different states of India in the years 2019, 2020, and 2021. Eight of the 53 animals and birds that died were brought from other countries, while the other 45 came from various Indian states.