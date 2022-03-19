Director Girish Malik’s 17-year-old son dies after falling from 5th floor

Mannan Malik, 17-year-old son of director Girish Malik passed away on Friday after reportedly falling from the fifth floor of his Mumbai building.

Director Girish Malik helmed films like Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, Mann Vs Khan and Jal, among others. According to reports, Mannan returned home in the afternoon after playing Holi. Later, he fell from the fifth storey of his Oberoi Springs, Mumbai, condominium. It is unclear if he deliberately jumped from the building or fell down. Mannan was taken to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, but he didn’t survive.

Puneet Singh, Girish Malik’s Torbaaz partner, verified the news of the former’s son’s death. He revealed to the portal, ‘Mr. Malik’s son has passed away but I cannot say anything at the moment about what exactly happened. We are not in a state to speak’. More information about the subject is awaited.