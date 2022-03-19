Fire breaks out in Itanagar , AP , destroying 12 houses ;

On Friday, a fire in P Sector of Itanagar Capital Complex, Arunachal Pradesh, destroyed more than 12 houses and a Bolero Pick Up. According to police, the cause of the fire has yet to be established.

Before the firefighters got at the spot, all 12 houses with tin roofs had been burned to ashes. Several LPG cylinders were blown up during the incident. According to Arunachal police SDPO Kamdam Sikom, no casualties have been reported. ‘Several fire brigades reached the spot and controlled the fire,’ the SDPO said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s 33 Batallion rescued a child stuck inside a house, said Shimpam, ITBP’s assistant commandant. Tenants of the rented flats said that they were playing Holi on campus and suddenly a fire broke out on the wooden roofs, causing property damage.