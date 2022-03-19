Indian Railways to add more coaches in these trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways have decided to add extra coaches in some trains. The decision was taken to meet the rush of passengers after Holi. Earlier the national transporter had announced several Holi special trains.

The North Western Railway will add one temporary and one permanent additional second sleeper coach in Ajmer-Kishanganj-Ajmer Garib Nawaz Express running between Rajasthan and Bihar. The coach will be added permanently to the train from Kishanganj on March 20 and from Ajmer on March 22.Following this, the total number of coaches in the train would increase to 16 – 1 second AC coach, 2 third AC coaches, 8 sleeper coaches, 3 general class coaches and 2 guard coaches.

Also Read; Indian Railways cancel 273 trains: Get details here

It will also add one temporary second-class sleeper coach in the Ajmer-Durg express train running between Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The coach will be added from Durg in Chhattisgarh on March 20, 27 and April 3. The facility will be available on March 21, 28 and April 4 from Ajmer.