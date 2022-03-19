‘It’s time to break away from societal stereotypes of wedding’: Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is one of the Bollywood actresses who like to make noise for her work while keeping her personal life private. In fact, the actress, who had previously kept her personal life private, astonished everyone when she announced her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June last year. For Yami and Aditya, it was a simple wedding attended by their respective families and close friends.

While the actress is presently loving every moment of her married life, she recently opened up about her modest wedding, revealing that she would have chosen a simple wedding even if the pandemic hadn’t occurred. The actress also stated that it is past time to change cultural assumptions regarding how weddings should be conducted.

In a recent interview, Yami shared, ‘I would have still worn my mother’s sari, my grandmother’s nath, dupatta and the aatheru (traditional Kashmiri ear ornament) given by my in-laws. For those who think wedding ceremonies have to be done in a certain way, it’s high time to break away from the societal stereotypes—it’s your day, you decide what makes you happy! I’m lucky to have a partner who is in sync with my views’.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Yami is now enjoying the success of her most recent movie ‘A Thursday’. She is also preparing for the release of ‘Dasvi’, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. The film will be released in theatres on April 7.