More alliances in the offing in UP ; Read about it here ;

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party is likely to rejoin the current BJP-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh following the state’s Assembly elections. The SBSP, led by former state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, ran alongside the BJP in the 2017 election. Om Prakash Rajbhar was even a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet until he was fired in 2019 for ‘anti-alliance activities.’

The SBSP then formed an alliance with the Samajwadi Party to contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Now, following the BJP ‘s electoral victory and return to power in UP , it is expected that the SBSP will rejoin the National Democratic Alliance. He might even be given a ministerial position.

Om Prakash Rajbhar reportedly met with BJP officials Amit Shah, Sunil Bansal, and Dharmendra Pradhan for about one hour on Friday evening. The SBSP has not yet confirmed whether or not it will rejoin the BJP’s alliance.