Newly sworn-in Punjab cabinet approves 25,000 government jobs

The Punjab cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, approved 25,000 government posts in state departments, boards, and companies in its first meeting after being sworn in earlier today. While 10,000 new police posts will be created, 15,000 new positions will be established in other departments. In a month, job vacancies will be announced.

‘The Punjab cabinet has approved notification of 25,000 job vacancies within one month. As we promised before the election, job opportunities for our Punjab’s youth will be the topmost priority of AAP government,’ Bhagwant Mann tweeted.

In Chandigarh on Saturday, ten Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were inducted into the Punjab Cabinet, including one woman. At a ceremony at the Guru Nanak Dev auditorium in Punjab Raj Bhawan, Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ten ministers. The oath was taken in Punjabi by all of them.