NIA court orders to frame charges against Kashmiri separatists in Terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court ordered the filing of charges under various sections of the UAPA against several Kashmiri separatists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the terror funding case.

In an order issued on March 16, NIA Special Court Judge Parveen Singh described the terrorist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017 as a well-planned conspiracy. According to the court, Pakistan and its agencies were used for terrorist funding and diplomatic missions were also accused of using them for this purpose.

Charges have been filed against LeT founder Hafiz Saeed, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, and 15 other Kashmiri separatist leaders by the Special NIA Court of Delhi’s Patiala House.