Presence of anthrax found in dead deer at IIT Madras campus

The body of a deer that reportedly died of extremely dangerous anthrax disease inside the IIT Madras campus was buried as per the routine operational protocols. Three more deer carcasses, whose causes of death are unknown were also buried and the area was sanitised. However, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University is yet to provide formal confirmation.

GS Madhusudan, a member of the university board of trustees, stated that no statement has been released stating the deer died of anthrax, adding that ‘the matter is under investigation’.

According to a notice from the Animal Husbandry Department, TANUVAS received information regarding deer fatalities on Thursday. The in-house veterinarian of the Guindy National Park suspected anthrax as the cause of death. For confirmation, the veterinarian was instructed to collect samples (muzzle bits from carcasses and blood-soaked sand).

‘As regards the role of dogs, it is clarified that they are not known carriers of anthrax. There is no need to be concerned about dogs transmitting the disease to humans. Further steps will be taken after confirmatory tests on the samples’, the release said.

On the other hand, IIT Madras stated one sample tested positive for anthrax and it was investigating all possible routes for the illness to infiltrate the campus. The in-house hospital will put all handlers on antibiotics for the next 10 days, including wildlife employees in close proximity to the carcass or those who handled the carcass.