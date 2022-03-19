Punjab’s new AAP government, ten ministers take oath

The new Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab swore in ten ministers today. They took over the Punjab Civil Secretariat and will attend the new government’s first cabinet meeting at 12.30 p.m. The cabinet has 18 seats, including one for new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mr Mann was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 16 at a big celebration in Khatkar Kalan, Punjab. The following day, the newly elected MLAs took their oaths as members of the assembly. Protem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators.

‘Sworn-in as MLA in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The Aam Aadmi Party government will bring a new change in Punjab for which the people have chosen us. Our government will be known as the most honest government of Punjab’ Mr. Mann had sent out a tweet.

Mr Mann, who had promised that he would not ‘waste a day,’ announced the opening of an anti-corruption helpline in his first formal act as Chief Minister. On March 23, the death anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, he said, the helpline number would be launched.