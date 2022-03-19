‘Some films inspire change, but ‘Kashmir Files’ incites hatred,’ says Jairam Ramesh

On Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that the recently released film ‘The Kashmir Files’ incites hate and ‘distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence.’

‘Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule,’ he tweeted.

Since its release, the film has been engaged in controversy, with the BJP and opposition parties holding contrary views. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others star in the film, which was released in theatres on March 11. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri, who is known for films such as ‘Tashkent Files,’ ‘Hate Story,’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam.’

The massacre of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 is the theme of this film. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, have declared the film tax-free.