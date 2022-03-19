T Yangseo Sangtam, an independent MLA is elected as deputy speaker of Nagaland assembly.

T Yangseo Sangtam, an independent MLA, was unanimously elected deputy speaker of the Nagaland assembly on Saturday. Sangtam, a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, is a first-time MLA from the Pungro-Kiphire seat. Since February 2020, the position of deputy speaker has been empty. The first day of the Budget session was Saturday.

The NDPP has 21 MLAs, the NPF has 25, the BJP has 12, and there are two Independent MLAs in the 60-member assembly — all of them joined together in September 2021 to establish UDA in order to facilitate an early resolution to the thorny Naga political dialogue. Sangtam, 39, won a by-election in November 2020 following the death of then-NPF legislator T Torechu.

He has been a supporter of the government of Neiphiu Rio. Speaker Sharingain Longkumer declared Sangtam elected to the post after no other candidates filed nominations. Sangtam was congratulated by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, NPF Legislature Party Leader TR Zeliang, and Speaker Longkumer.