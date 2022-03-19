Tibetan students are allegedly brainwashed by the Chinese education system

Chinese authorities continue to crush Tibetan culture by holding workshops for teachers in the region on teaching children in the Chinese language to brainwash them. Tibet Press reported it is now mandatory that all school subjects be taught in Chinese in Tibet’s capital, Lhasa. This is intended to brainwash students.

Furthermore, the source revealed that textbooks have now been translated into Chinese in the Golog (in Chinese, Guoluo) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai Province. All subjects, except the Tibetan Language itself, are taught in Chinese, including Mathematics, Science, and fine arts.

Several of these texts had already been converted by the beginning of the last academic year, according to Tibet Press citing another source. Nonetheless, all Tibetan schools now emphasize teaching in Chinese, and the political ideology of Chinese President Xi Jinping is now the main topic of instruction.

Tibet was occupied by Chinese troops in 1950 and later annexed. The 1959 Tibetan uprising resulted in violent clashes between Tibetan residents and Chinese forces. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to neighboring India after the failed uprising against Chinese rule. Tibet’s supreme Buddhist leader, the Dalai Lama, established a government in exile in India.