Today’s maximum temperature in Delhi could reach 35.7 degrees.

The national capital had a warm morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature reaching 19.8 degrees Celsius according to the India Meteorological Department. The highest temperature is expected to be around 35.7 degrees Celsius.

The SAFAR India Air Quality Service reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was in the moderate category on Thursday, at 190. The average PM 2.5 and PM 10 values were 190 and 153, respectively.

An AQI of zero to fifty is considered good, 51 to one hundred satisfactory, 101 to two hundred moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.