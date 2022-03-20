Arvind Kejriwal to hold virtual meeting with Punjab AAP MLAs today.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will host a videoconference meeting with his party’s MLAs from Punjab on Sunday. The AAP MLAs will meet in Mohali at 12 p.m., and Mr. Kejriwal will join them via video conferencing from Delhi.

In the recently ended Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP won a resounding victory, securing 92 seats out of the 117-member House. Bhagwant Mann, an AAP leader and the party’s face in the recent Punjab Assembly elections, was sworn in as the state’s Chief Minister on March 16. The newly-elected MLAs in Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly on March 17.

On Saturday, ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted into Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet. At Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ten ministers.