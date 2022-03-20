BJP elect for CM of Manipur is expected to be announced today: Sources

Today, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju will go to Imphal, Manipur’s capital, to announce the BJP’s choice for Chief Minister in the north-eastern state. After winning the recent assembly election in Manipur, the BJP formed government. In Manipur, this would be the party’s second consecutive term.

The BJP leadership met with caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and another contender for the top post, Biswajit Singh, in Delhi yesterday. Both of them are on their way to Imphal today. The two Union Ministers who serve as the party’s central observers in Manipur will meet with local leaders in Imphal today before announcing their choice for Chief Minister.

According to sources, the BJP’s central leadership has spoken with both Biren Singh and Biswajit Singh. Despite the fact that the BJP did not formally announce a chief ministerial candidate in Manipur, the party campaigned across the state under the leadership of Biren Singh. BJP sources informed NDTV that Biswajit Singh had been in the party longer than Biren Singh, but the latter was chosen for the top post following the 2017 elections.