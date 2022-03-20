Brothers lost in Amazon Rainforest for 4 weeks survived only on rainwater

Two boys, aged 8 and 6, were found alive, four weeks after going missing in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. On February 18, Gleison Ferreira and his older brother Glauco went missing in the forest in Manicore, Amazonas state. The two had gone out to catch tiny birds when they were disoriented and couldn’t find their way home. The boys struggled to live for over four weeks in the world’s largest jungle and were unable to find food in the bush and were reliant on only rainwater.

The children went missing during the forest’s rainy season which make things even worse. It is said that travelling through the forest becomes considerably more difficult during this season. Hundreds of people searched for the brothers for weeks but had no effect. The rescue operations have also enlisted the help of emergency services, but they were called off on February 24 after the boys were not located.

Also Read: Minister Kishan Reddy offers prayers at Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala temple

The lads could only be saved once a local tree cutter noticed them. The man was in the forest, some 6 kilometres from the boys’ hamlet, cutting wood. The boys resided in Palmeira hamlet, which is part of the Lago Capana protected land reserve with their parents. One of the brothers cried for aid when he heard the woodcutter. According to the woodcutter, the lads were underweight, weak and hungry, with abrasions on their skin.

The youngsters were brought to a rural hospital in Manicore before being transferred by helicopter to another hospital in Manaus. They are now recovering at home after being sent to the hospital for malnourishment treatment.