Dhanush makes first public appearance with sons after divorce with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth| See pics..

After his split with his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, South Indian superstar Dhanush has made his first public appearance with sons Yatra and Linga Raja. The actor attended the Rock With Raaja concert by Ilaiyaraaja in Chennai and pictures of them went viral on social media.

Clad in white traditional attire, Dhanush also went up on the stage and crooned for the audience, leaving them enthralled.

Our @dhanushkraja own lyrics for Yathra and Linga at #RockWithRaja concert. Whattey soulful lyrics that too fro t of Meastro. ??????? ??? ??????????? ????? ???????? ?????. pic.twitter.com/XSCo5A9lcS — Chandru (D Fan ) (@dhanushkutty) March 18, 2022

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in January this year. Earlier this week, Dhanush congratulated Aishwaryaa for her new music video, Payani, and called her ‘friend’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, several movies of the superstar are slated to be released this year, including Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuven. He will also mark his Hollywood debut with the movie- ‘The Gray Man’.