‘Fake claims’ for Covid-19 compensation; Centre asks Supreme Court to allow probe

The Centre informed the Supreme Court in its application that both the state and central governments had received reports of fake/forged claims for Covid-19 compensation money. As a result, the Centre has urged the court to allow an investigation into such cases.

The central government requested court orders that would allow ‘any central agency to undertake a sample scrutiny to verify the claimed documents processed by respective state governments for grant of ex gratia payment and take steps thereafter’

The Supreme Court ruled in June of last year that families of persons who died as a result of Covid-19 must be compensated with Rs 50,000. The Centre has also sought a Supreme Court order setting a four-week time limit for filing compensation claims after the death of a family member from Covid-19.